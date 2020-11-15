Man, 40s, dies after van 'became engulfed in flames' in Meath

A man in his late 40s has died after his van became engulfed in flames.

Gardaí investigating the single-vehicle collision said it occurred at the roundabout at Nine Mile Stone (R135), Baltransa, Ashbourne in Meath at around 7.25pm on Saturday.

Gardaí said the van involved in the incident “became engulfed in flames”. Fire and emergency services attended the scene and the blaze was brought under control.

A man, who was the sole occupant of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said that his remains have been removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital Navan where a post mortem will be carried out.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place and the road has fully re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

They said that investigations are ongoing.