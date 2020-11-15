24,526 who have died in fatal collisions in Ireland to be remembered with RSA ceremony

Victims of road traffic collisions are being remembered today, on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is to hold a special ceremony to be broadcast on its Facebook page at 2pm to mark the occasion.

Today marks the 25th year since the first Day of Remembrance was first observed in 1995.

24,526 people have died in fatal crashes in Ireland since the recording of fatalities began in 1959. This is equivalent to losing the population of the town of Carlow.

Over 80,000 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads since the recording of serious injuries began in 1977.

“The sheer size of the death toll and serious injuries suffered is staggering,” Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority.

“The devastation that these incidents wreak on victims, their families, friends and communities is incalculable.

“The tragedy is worsened as it is mainly the young and healthy, those in the prime of life and supporting their families, who are killed.

“On Sunday we remember these people and their families. But I would also urge everyone to use it as an opportunity to think about how you could use the road more safely.”

So far in 2020, 127 families, friends and communities have lost a loved one on Irish roads - an increase of 11 deaths compared to the same date last year.

'Light up for road safety'

Local Authorities across the country are set to “light up for road safety” today as part of the Day of Remembrance.

Cork County Council said that with an increase in people “out walking, cycling and keeping active within their 5km, road safety is more important now than ever before”.

The council will shine a light at Cork County Hall today in remembrance of those who have died or were injured on the roads.

It added: “Gardaí, firefighters and paramedics respond to collisions every day and witness the consequences of collisions first-hand.

“The Council’s Fire Service will also join the initiative to shine a light in a number of Fire Stations across the county, to Light up for Road Safety and remember those who have tragically lost their lives on the roads”.

Mary Linehan Foley, Mayor of the County of Cork said that road safety affects all of us.

“On Sunday, Cork County Council will join organisations around the world in shining a light for all who have been affected.

“The cost of reckless or dangerous driving is never worth it, and as we remember the victims, survivors, families and frontline workers who deal with incidents and collisions, I call on everyone in Cork County, especially drivers, to be mindful of the safety of all road users.”