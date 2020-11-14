The Lotto numbers are in...

Have you checked your ticket?
Over 117,000 players won prize in tonight's draw.

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 21:01

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €8,197,998 The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 28, 33, 44 and 47. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1 million.

The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 19, 32, 35 and 43. The bonus number was 12.

One player got the Match 5 + Bonus and has won €5,000.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 9, 16, 24 and 33. The bonus number was 22.

