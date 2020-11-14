The Lotto numbers are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €8,197,998 The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 28, 33, 44 and 47. The bonus number was 37.

Over 117,000 players won prize in tonight's draw.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1 million.

The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 19, 32, 35 and 43. The bonus number was 12.

One player got the Match 5 + Bonus and has won €5,000.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 9, 16, 24 and 33. The bonus number was 22.