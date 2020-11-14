Three EuroMillions tickets scooping €2.5m sold in Dublin

Punters who bought EuroMillions tickets in Dublin have been put on high alert after three tickets in the capital scooped prizes.

A total of €2.5m was won with the three thickets in Friday’s draw.

Two players won €1,005,000 each after two ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle codes came out on top.

Last night saw the final draw in the National Lottery’s EuroMillions ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ which guaranteed to make five new millionaires in Ireland over two weeks with a series of special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ events.

The winning raffle codes were: I-JZC-72413 and I-JZF-02643.

The third lucky winner claimed €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

The ticket was sold at The Yard Foodmarket on Clancy Quay, Islandbridge, Dublin 8 and the numbers drawn were 14, 17, 28, 32 and 36.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it has been a lucky few weeks for Dublin.

“Not only did Dublin EuroMillions players win both €1 million prizes last night, but across our ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ Dublin took home four of the five €1 million prizes, with one going west and won in Galway.

“The capital’s luck doesn’t end there as another lucky person in Dublin 8 is €500,000 better off after matching all the numbers on the EuroMillions Plus draw.

“So we are asking players all across Dublin this morning to check their tickets very carefully, being sure to check their numbers and raffle codes.

“If you are one of these lucky ticketholders, we ask you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.

“And of course, as with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in.”

There was no winner of Friday’s €67.5m jackpot and it will now roll over to Tuesday where the jackpot will stand at €75m.