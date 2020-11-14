Patients' association calls for Nphet-style committee for non-Covid patients

It comes following the release of the hospital waiting list figures, which show there are more people waiting for their first hospital outpatient appointment than ever before
Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 09:54

The Irish Patients' Association is calling for the establishment of a Nphet-style committee for non-Covid patients.

It comes following the release of the hospital waiting list figures, which show there are more people waiting for their first hospital outpatient appointment than ever before.

A record 613,000 patients are on this list, while 75,000 are waiting for inpatient or day-case treatment.

Nearly 845,000 people are on some form of waiting list.

IPA spokesman Stephen McMahon says as winter progresses the situation could become critical.

He said: “The Irish Patients' Association has been calling now for some time that a similar Nphet type committee should be set up for non-Covid care.

“It is now becoming critical as we come into the winter months - staff are going out sick, beds are being closed because of infection control.

“We have a massive shortage of consultants which needs to be addressed, [and] we have a massive shortage of nurses."

