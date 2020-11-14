Patients' association calls for Nphet-style committee for non-Covid patients

The Irish Patients' Association is calling for the establishment of a Nphet-style committee for non-Covid patients.

It comes following the release of the hospital waiting list figures, which show there are more people waiting for their first hospital outpatient appointment than ever before.

A record 613,000 patients are on this list, while 75,000 are waiting for inpatient or day-case treatment.

Nearly 845,000 people are on some form of waiting list.

IPA spokesman Stephen McMahon says as winter progresses the situation could become critical.

He said: “The Irish Patients' Association has been calling now for some time that a similar Nphet type committee should be set up for non-Covid care.

“It is now becoming critical as we come into the winter months - staff are going out sick, beds are being closed because of infection control.

“We have a massive shortage of consultants which needs to be addressed, [and] we have a massive shortage of nurses."