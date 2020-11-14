Gender pay gap on discussion table as Citizens' Assembly to meet remotely 

One of the key steps toward achieving gender pay equality is the introduction of pay transparency, to allow employees know how much money their colleagues make.

That is according to advocate members of the Citizens' Assembly on Gender Equality which is to meet on Saturday to discuss work, the gender pay gap and career advancement.

Chairperson of the Assembly, Dr Catherine Day said the gender pay gap in Ireland “is about 14% - so women on average earn 14% less than men”.

She said: “One way of combatting that would be to have pay transiency.”

Dr Day said legislation on the issue was making its way through the Dáil but it fell when the General Election earlier this year took place.

The meeting of the 100 members will take place remotely and will feature video presentations and private roundtable discussions.

They will also publicly present feedback on their deliberations.

The presentations to the citizens to assist in their deliberations and discussions tomorrow are from:

Professor Helen Russell of the ESRI on Gender pay gap: causes and solutions.

Professor Damian Grimshaw from King’s College London on Country measures to reduce the gender pay gap.

Dr Alicja Bobek, Trinity College Dublin on ‘Experience of working in low paid sectors: gender perspective’.

Advocacy perspectives from the National Women’s Council, ICTU, IBEC and the Small Firms Association.

There will also be personal stories - from Avril Hannifin, Suzy Byrne and Mariaam Bhatti - as well as a summary of the submissions on the topic from the public consultation.

“The Oireachtas resolution asks us to identify and dismantle economic and salary norms that result in gender equality and also reassess the economic value placed on the work traditionally held by women,” said Dr Day.

“The members will be looking at a variety of areas including the gender pay gap, low pay, minimum wage, occupational segregation, promotions and career advancement.

“We will also be examining other areas around work and welfare at a second meeting next month”.

A statement revealed that due to the remote nature of this meeting the usual live streaming of sessions will not take place.

However, broadcasts of the public sessions will be made available on the website shortly after they have concluded.