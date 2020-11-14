Senator calls for churches to open in the weeks running up to Christmas - not just Christmas week

A former Fine Gael minister has called on the Government and Nphet to allow people to go to mass in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Regina Doherty, who is now a Senator, said she believes mass greatly benefits churchgoers after a particularly tough year.

The call comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin was asked about churches opening at Christmas on Friday.

Mr Martin said he had been in contact with religious leaders as there was a “strong spiritual” aspect to Christmas.

When asked if churches would be open for Christmas, Mr Martin replied: “I think churches will be open Christmas week.”

Senator Doherty says Irish people need to be able to worship at this time.

She said: “It’s a really really important time and I would really ask the Covid cabinet committee and Nphet to consider allowing people to be able to practice their faith together, as communities, in the weeks running up to Christmas - not just for the Christmas week.

“I know there are people who have challenged to say we can’t afford to have hundreds of people together in midnight mass. That’s not what we’re suggesting.

Ms Doherty said it is a time when Irish people “need hope”.

Currently, under the Level 5 restrictions that are in place until December 1, religious services are to be held only online and via streaming.

After December 1, the country is expected to move to Level 3 of the Living with Covid plan.

Under Level 3 of the plan, religious services are still to be online but places of worship will be open for private prayer.