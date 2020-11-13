Teenage girl missing in Dublin since Wednesday

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Teenage girl missing in Dublin since Wednesday

Chloe Clarke, 16, was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Wednesday November 11.

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 20:45
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Dublin. 

Chloe Clarke, 16, was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Wednesday November 11.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5'3 inches in height with a slim build.

She has brown eyes, and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

When she was last seen, Chloe was wearing a wine jacket, black leggings, black jumper and white runners.

Chloe is Known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Clondalkin, Blanchardstown and Bray areas.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 Cancer sufferers may die due to need to treat Covid-19 patients, NI health minister says
Report shows fall in welfare overpayments in cases of suspected fraud Report shows fall in welfare overpayments in cases of suspected fraud
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 12th November Covid-19: Seven further deaths, 482 new cases confirmed in Ireland
missing peoplegardaiplace: dublin
Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin teen

Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin teen

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices