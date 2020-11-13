Covid-19: Seven further deaths, 482 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further seven people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) have confirmed.

All of the deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has now been a total of 1,972 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says it was notified of 482 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 67,099 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

Of the cases notified today:

238 are men;

244 are women;

61% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 35 years old;

128 of the cases are located in Dublin;

45 are located in Cork;

43 are in Waterford;

24 are in Donegal;

24 are in Meath;

36 are in Limerick;

and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 patients with Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 38 of whom were in intensive care units.

An additional 12 hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Speaking at this evening's health briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said the slight increase in cases reported today was "an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease."

He said: "The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household.

"If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on December 1."

The HPSC also says that validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 previously confirmed cases.

The above figure of 67,099 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.