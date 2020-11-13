Report shows fall in welfare overpayments in cases of suspected fraud

The number of welfare overpayments made due to suspected fraud cases fell to its lowest level in five years in 2019, according to a new report that also shows a drop in the number of suspected fraud cases referred for prosecution and that 'official error' is responsible for a growing number of overpayments.

The first annual report for the Department of Social Protection's Compliance & Anti-Fraud Strategy 2019–2023 found that overpayments of benefit and assistance on individual cases amounted to €116.62m over the course of the year, an annual increase of 8%, with repayments of over €82m made in respect of overpayments raised during 2019 and previous years.

However, the value of those overpayments due to suspected fraud accounted for €31.3m, compared with €45.1m that was due to customer error. According to the report: "The value of overpayments attributable to customer error fell to €45.1 million in 2019 from €58.7 in 2017 – a decrease of some 23%."

The biggest annual increase was in due to 'official error', responsible for €17.5m in overpayments, some 15% of the total and up from 4% of the total in 2018.

The number of overpayments last year due to official error also increased significantly, from 12,390 in 2018 to 17,972 last year, or 23% of the total. As recently as 2015 official error was responsible for just 5% of the number of departmental overpayments.

It said 505 cases were considered for prosecution, including 419 under social welfare legislation and 86 cases that were sent to An Garda Síochána for investigation and consideration by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). At the end of 2019, there were 492 cases within the court process but of the 505, 200 were referred for prosecution - down from 301 in 2018 and the lowest such figure for five years.

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General highlighted the role of official error in DEASP overpayments.

The new report also states that 14,263 reports from the public alleging possible welfare fraud were processed by the Department over the course of 2019, and most related to persons who were thought to be claiming a payment and working at the same time.

"Of reports received during 2019, 74% contained sufficient information to warrant concern," it said, although it did not detail how many reports ultimately led to a detection of welfare fraud.

It did outline a number of individual cases that had been pursued, including one, aspects of which are now under appeal, in which an individual in receipt of Disability Allowance for 16 years but who had been out of the country for nine of those years, resulting in an overpayment of €125,695.

"When he returned to Ireland, the customer also came to the attention of the Garda Drugs Squad for importing drugs by post," the report said. "Following the customer’s arrest, he admitted to the drugs and DSP offences."

The report also said 23 cases of suspected identity fraud were referred to the department's Special Investigations Unit for investigation last year.

"Up to the end of 2019, a total of 227 suspected identity fraud cases had been detected and referred to SIU," it said.

