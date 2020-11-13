'Desperation' drove man in his 70s to contact minister over phone service

A Midlands man who was without phone service for six weeks says he wrote to a Government minister in "pure desperation".

The case of the man, who has asked not to be identified, came to light after a tweet from the Minister of State for Trade and Digital Regulation Robert Troy.

The man had written to Mr Troy appealing for help in contacting telecoms company Eir.

Mr Troy wrote on the social networking site that the man had handwritten him a letter which had "really upset" him.

This has really upset me. A constituent in his 70s has written seeking my help in getting his @eir service reconnected. He and his wife are alone - their children live overseas and they have been trying to get their service back for the past 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/E57XdvsiWB — Robert Troy TD (@RobertTroyTD) November 12, 2020

Mr Troy said he had contacted regulator Comreg on the issue, but said the man "shouldn't have to contact a TD" in order to fulfil a customer service query.

Read More Eir earnings rise by €22m after reducing operating costs

The constituent said he had made contact with Eir by phone and in-person in stores and said he had "not even had a communication" from the company.

He said that with children overseas, it was proving costly to stay in contact and that his wife's family were unable to make contact.

"I've a path worn going into them in the town and have written two letters, as well as phone calls ranging from at 9am and 7pm. I wrote to Robert Troy in pure desperation. I've had no response and that's the worst insult of all.

"I'm in my late 70s, if I was in my 40s, I wouldn't mind as much. I pay my bill every month, never had an issue with them.

"I'm hopeful of a call in the next day or two."

Mr Troy said any contact which comes will have taken the company "being publicly called out".

“This is having a huge impact on their capacity to keep in contact with their children. It's undermining people's confidence and I think the manner in which Eir has treated their customers has been appalling.

"It erodes confidence, particularly as people get older.

"The only people who should be questioning themselves is Eir.

"It's a mystery that it got this far."

The standard of the company's customer service was raised at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting earlier this week by no fewer than five TDs.

Read More Credit unions and pharmacies top Covid-19 consumer test

Eir did not respond to a request for comment at the time of going to print but in a response on Twitter to Mr Troy, told him it was trying to get the matter resolved.