Direct provision centres to be inspected fewer times this year

The Department of Children has revealed that it is only aiming to carry out one inspection of each of the 45 direct provision centres this year, as opposed to the usual three inspections.

Inspections have also ceased since Ireland went into level five restrictions.

In a statement, the department said: "Initially, at the start of the pandemic, a decision was made based on public health advice to halt inspections in March.

"Following consultation with public health, inspections were recommenced in September 2020."

The first inspection since the initial lockdown occurred on September 14, and since then, 33 inspections were carried out at 33 centres in September and October.

"Following the national move to level five, a decision was undertaken to suspend inspections (other than those deemed a priority) from October 23," the Department said.

"The target is for all 45 designated accommodation centres to be inspected three times throughout the year. Due to the impact of Covid 19, the revised target is to ensure that all 45 centres are inspected at least once in 2020."

So far, 12 inspection reports for 2020 have been published on the Reception and Integration Agency's website.

Nasc, the Cork-based Migrant and Refugee Rights centre, said they have grave concerns about the inspection process.

"The circumstances around the contracting of the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen at the beginning of this year and the conditions in that centre show the clear deficiencies in the inspection process.

"While it is problematic that multiple inspections are not being carried out, the inspection reports themselves show that the current inspection lacks a qualitative or consultative element with feedback from asylum seekers and we know that centre residents have little faith in the current inspection process."

"Nasc is clear that direct provision must end and that we should fully implement the Day Report recommendations. The report has also stated that HIQA should be given the power to inspect centres in until such time as all asylum seekers are living in the community."

Bulelani Mfaco, spokesperson for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), said that MASI is concerned about the conditions in direct provision centres which have led to coronavirus outbreaks in several centres in recent days, including Knockalisheen Direct Provision centre in Clare and Millstreet Direct Provision centre in Cork.

"These outbreaks will continue for as long as asylum seekers share intimate living spaces such as bedrooms and bathrooms with strangers in communal settings, and unannounced inspections of crammed conditions will not address the inability to observe social distancing.

"The government has to start moving asylum seekers out of direct provision or we'll have a third wave of Covid-19. It's important to remember that the second wave of Covid-19 began in direct provision centres and meat processing plants."