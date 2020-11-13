Covid-19: Donegal town has highest 14-day incidence rate in the country

Buncrana in Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has updated its data for local electoral areas, correct to Monday night.

Buncrana has an incidence rate of 536.5 with there being quite a fall to the next highest, which is neighbouring constituency Letterkenny with a rate of 409.5.

The 14-day incidence rate for Donegal last night stood at 281.4, compared to 135.3 nationally.

Yesterday, there was a call for people in Donegal to double down their efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the incidence of the virus in the border county remained a “concern” and appealed to people there to improve their efforts for the sake of themselves, vulnerable groups, hospitals and nursing homes.

Other areas with high levels of Covid-19 spread include Listowel in Kerry, Newcastle-West in Limerick, Gort Kinvara in Galway and Athlone.

In terms of urban areas, the highest in Dublin is Tallaght with a 14-day incidence rate of 310.

In Cork, the Cork City North West LEA had the highest 14-day incidence rate at 248.8 with 100 confirmed cases in the area between October 27 and November 9.

It is followed by Cork City South West, which has an incidence rate of 229.5.

A number of areas still have a 14-day incidence rate of less the five including Lismore in Waterford, Manorhamilton and Ballinamore in Leitrim and Dingle in Kerry.