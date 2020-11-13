Airport Covid-19 test capacity insufficient at 150 a day

Covid testing capacity issues at airports are a direct result of "Government dithering" it has been claimed.

There is no guarantee that airports will have enough Covid testing capacity to meet demands, the Dáil has been warned.

Testing centres at both Cork and Shannon airports have opened, however, Minister of State in the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton has admitted the capacity to test all those who come through the airports on a daily basis is not in place.

Ms Naughton told the Dáil that the current capacity is around 150 tests a day, but said this would rise to around 300 tests a day by the end of the year.

"As there can be no certainty that capacity will be available to meet all possible requirements, intending passengers who wish to avail of testing should seek an appointment before travelling," she said.

She said Sinn Féin transport spokesman Darren O'Rourke raised "a very valid point" when he said testing capacity will not be in place to test everybody that arrives in the country if the testing capacity is 150 per day.

Mr O'Rourke said 1.2 million people travelled though Dublin Airport during the Christmas period last year adding "many people are looking towards Christmas and want to know what testing regime will be in place".

Labour TD Duncan Smith called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to immediately address the issue.

He said: “This is a direct result of the lack of action from Government on airport testing and the hands-off approach adopted in relation to the aviation sector.

"I have been calling for a system of testing to be established at our airports for the last five months. Airport testing has been taking place across Europe for many months now and Ireland is an outlier," he said.

Ms Naughton said the Government's medium term Covid plan stated that any testing model implemented for international travel should not impinge on HSE testing capacity.

"In light of this, any testing for international travel will need to draw on resources from the private sector, which are not being accessed by the HSE.

"The testing regime envisaged under the Government decision for international travel will be implemented through the private supply of testing availability in Ireland."

She said this system would include testing post-arrival, from day five, for passengers from EU orange or red-list locations; and testing for departing passengers who need or wish to complete a pre-departure test requirement before travelling to another country.

She said Shannon and Cork airports have set up drive-through testing for passengers and the public, while Dublin airport has drive-through and walk-through facilities.

"The DAA has indicated that the provision of testing at Dublin Airport by private providers can be increased within weeks. The DAA has advised that the testing offer by the providers will be reasonably priced."