Oireachtas 'can do better' in tackling workplace bullying,  says Ceann Comhairle

There have been 10 calls made to a helpline created for Oireachtas staff to report bullying since its launch last year.

The "dignity and respect" service runs 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and allows any Oireachtas members, political parties, and their staff with resolution procedures to manage bullying, harassment, or sexual harassment complaints.

The issues of harassment and bullying of political staff have come to the fore once again in recent weeks, with some staff describing having experienced verbal abuse and harassment from their TDs and senators.

A spokesperson for the Houses of the Oireachtas said the confidential hotline was part of the March 2019 plan "to help foster a positive working environment where bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment are not tolerated".

"Under the policy, complaint recipients manage complaints and put in place resolution procedures."

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told RTÉ Radio that the Houses of the Oireachtas "can and will do better" in tackling workplace bullying of political staff and said that he was "not naive enough" to believe that the number of calls showed the totality of issues in the complex. He said the Oireachtas "has a job of work" to sell the helpline.

A spokesperson for Fianna Fáil said that the party had not dealt with any official complaints since 2016, but had encountered a small number of internal issues.

They said: "Since 2016, the party has received no formal complaint under this policy. In that period, it has dealt with a handful of matters informally, again in line with the policy."

Both Labour and People Before Profit said that neither has had a formal complaint while adding that they are each signed up to the Oireachtas protocol and had their own internal procedures in place.

A Labour spokesperson said: "The Labour Party also pays a subscription to ensure that all Labour Party staff, including non-Oireachtas Party staff, have 24/7 access to the Inspire Workplace Support Programme."

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin said that there should be "zero tolerance to workplace harassment".

"It's unacceptable behaviour. The Oireachtas is no different to any other workplace. In fact, it should perhaps lead by example. We need to up the game on people's knowledge of the dignity and respect programme."

A Fine Gael spokesperson said it “hugely values the contribution that parliamentary and secretarial assistants make to supporting our party’s efforts”.