Taoiseach to meet opposition leaders to discuss Seamus Woulfe controversy

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet opposition leaders on Friday to discuss the ongoing situation around Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

Mr Woulfe has been told by the Chief Justice Frank Clarke that he should resign but is refusing to do so following his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August.

The Chief Justice has no legal power to ask for the resignation of Mr Woulfe, but emphatically said that he should in correspondence between the two published on Tuesday.

"It is not part of my role to ask, let alone tell, you to resign," wrote the Chief Justice, something which Mr Woulfe rejected.

"I do not consider it in any way appropriate that I should resign," wrote Judge Woulfe.

"I do not think it is fair to criticise me by saying I did not respect such guidelines in circumstances where I was simply not aware."

While opposition politicians have criticised Mr Woulfe and indicated that they may move to impeach the former Attorney General, it is understood that Friday's meeting will not come with demands for action from Mr Martin.

"This is a very unique and complicated situation," said one opposition source.

"We won't be demanding anything, but will be listening to the Taoiseach has to say. We hope that we will leave the meeting satisfied that he is taking the matter seriously enough."

Mr Martin told the Dáil on Tuesday that the issue is "very serious".

"It is fundamental to the separation of powers. It is at the very heart of our Constitution so we have to respond in a very serious, sensitive and proper way."

Labour leader Alan Kelly agreed that the meeting will largely be a "listening brief", he reiterated his call for all correspondence between Mr Woulfe and the Chief Justice to be published.

Speaking on Tuesday in the Dáil, Mr Kelly said that there had only been "partial correspondence" made available.

"It is quite obvious that there is other correspondence between the Chief Justice and Mr Justice Woulfe and that we have only partial correspondence. In fact, Mr Justice Wolfe says the publication of all correspondence cannot be good for "either of us or for the Court or the public interest". In fairness, the Chief Justice states, "Unfortunately, further serious issues now arise out of both aspects of the transcripts of your interview with Ms. Justice Denham and elements of the correspondence between us".

"Therefore, we have only partial correspondence."