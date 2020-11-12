Former Fianna Fáil senator who lobbied government for GP union nominated to ethics watchdog

The Government's nominee for a board position with the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) is a former Fianna Fáil senator who has lobbied the Taoiseach on behalf of the now defunct GP union the NAGP.

Geraldine Feeney was a Fianna Fáil senator from 2002 and 2011 and has been nominated by the Government to fill the former Oireachtas member vacancy on the State's ethics watchdog.

SIPO has been asked to investigate the passing of a confidential document to the NAGP by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. The lobbying register shows that Ms Feeney officially lobbied on behalf of the NAGP eight times in 2017 and 2018, including a meeting in March 2017 with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The meeting, according to the register was held to "discuss best practice in the health services" and included now MEP Billy Kelleher. The week previously, Ms Feeney had met junior minister Finian McGrath to "update him on development around the new GP contract".

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty put it to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that the appointment raised questions.

In response, Mr Varadkar said that Ms Feeney was being nominated on foot of advice from Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.