Advocacy group welcomes change to way alcohol is displayed in shops

The way alcohol appears on shelves in shops is changing from today in a move which has been welcomed.

Section 22 of the 2018 Public Health Alcohol Act comes into place today, and it requires the separation of alcohol products in mixed trade retail premises such as supermarkets and convenience stores.

It is intended to achieve three main objectives:

alcohol products are less likely to be on display near grocery products, thereby discouraging their purchase as part of everyday household grocery shopping;

alcohol products will be less visible to children.

access to alcohol products will be more controlled in premises to which it applies.

The measures have come into play following a two year transition period aimed at giving retailers time to comply.

Alcohol Action Ireland has welcomed the move, saying the measures are a “significant step to addressing the relationship between alcohol and our children”.

Eunan McKinney, Head of Communications and Advocacy at the charity, said: “We are delighted that this day has finally arrived.

“These measures provide us all with a new opportunity to end the normalisation of alcohol throughout society; alcohol is not an ordinary product and should never be seen as such.

“Bringing these measures into law has been a very long, and by times, difficult challenge. The significance of placing alcohol controls on a statutory basis, ending a somewhat cavalier self-regulatory approach, is highly important.

“The Public Health Alcohol Act holds this principle at the heart of its endeavour and we look forward to the government fulfilling its promise, outlined in the Programme for Government, to implement, in full, the Public Health Alcohol Act (PHAA) honour their longstanding commitment to introducing minimum unit pricing.”

The HSE’s Environmental Health Service will be tasked with ensuring the enforcement of this legislation.