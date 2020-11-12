Amnesty International says gardaí should stop using spit hoods

They have been used by gardaí a total of 118 times while policing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Amnesty International says gardaí should stop using spit hoods

generic stock garda jacket gardai gardaí

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 07:30
Steve Neville

Gardaí should stop using spit hoods immediately, according to Amnesty International.

A new report from the Northern Ireland policing board endorses a review by the PSNI which says the objects do not prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In Ireland, the ‘anti-spit hoods’ have been used by gardaí a total of 118 times while policing during the Covid-19 pandemic.  

They have been used six times in the last month.

Gardaí said that there was 31 additional incidents in which members of the force were spat and coughed at were recorded last month.  

Colm O'Gorman, from Amnesty International, said that there was a need to protect individual gardaí from biting and spitting but added that the use of spit hoods was only meant as an emergency measure at the start of the pandemic.

He said: “Our difficulty though, is that spit hoods were introduced as a measure to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

“And unfortunately there is no evidence to support the idea.

“They may indeed increase the risk of transmission, given the fact that there will likely be a struggle involved to place them over people’s head.

“And in that struggle, you’re likely to see more aerosol contaminants produced.”

Last month, a Policing Authority report praised gardaí for their efforts during the pandemic but was critical of the spit hoods.

It said: "While the Authority’s reservations remain, it is positive to see the declining use of anti‐spit hoods."

Read More

Government monitoring social media of journalists, Tony Holohan, Vicky Phelan and others

More in this section

Daughter who lost parents to Covid urges others to heed restrictions Daughter who lost parents to Covid urges others to heed restrictions
Remembrance Sunday No Brexit deal would be ‘ruinous’ for the UK, says Taoiseach
Black Lives Matter protests PSNI’s handling of BLM protests may have been unlawful, warns oversight body
#covid-19gardai
Minimum alcohol price court case

Advocacy group welcomes change to way alcohol is displayed in shops

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices