Charlie McConalogue appeals against decision to quash fishing exclusion zone

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is appealing against a decision to quash a fishing exclusion zone around Ireland.

Two fishermen from Munster had successfully challenged the Sea Fishing Boat Licensing Policy, Policy Directive 1 of 2009, published by Mr McConalogue’s predecessor as minister, Michael Creed, on March 5, 2019.

It came into effect on January 1 this year and excluded vessels bigger than 18m from fishing inside a six-nautical-mile limit off the coast, unless catching sprat and only up until 2022.

Mr Creed brought in the directive to exclude vessels over 18m after a public consultation process in which over 900 submissions were received.

However, Tom Kennedy and Neil Minihane, who were, in May 2019, given leave to apply to the High Court for a judicial review into the directive, contended Mr Creed had exceeded his powers in making it.

The measure had, they contended, nothing to do with “protecting, conserving, or allowing the sustainable exploitation of living marine and aquatic species or the rational management of fisheries”.

Instead, they maintained the directive was “concerned with the redistribution of resources from larger to smaller vessels”.

They also contended the directive was adopted in a manner not consistent with their constitutional rights to a fair hearing and they contended it was also adopted “in breach of the principles of natural justice”.

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said the subsequent High Court ruling effectively rendering the exclusion zone directive void last month has now been appealed and a stay is being sought on the orders granted as a result of the judicial review.

“As this matter is sub judice, I am not in a position to comment on the policy until the matter can be resolved before the courts," said Mr McConalogue.

“However, I am committed to the sustainability of fishing in Irish waters and to implementing the commitment made in our programme for government that inshore waters continue to be protected for smaller fishing vessels inside the six-mile limit.”

Mr Creed had been asked to undertake a comprehensive examination and review of access to waters inside the six0nautical-mile zone and to engage further with affected stakeholders prior to making any decision on implementing any policy change.

However, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath said in his ruling, which was published last month, this was not done despite the fact that the Department of Agriculture had been made aware that vessels would be “significantly compromised” by the imposition of the exclusion zone.

Mr Kennedy operates from Dingle, Co Kerry, while Mr Minihane operates from Castletownbere, Co Cork.

During the course of the judicial review, department chiefs acknowledged the men's contribution to society and that they were “hard-working, decent, and professional fishermen”.

Birdwatch Ireland was one of the organisations that had called on Mr McConalogue to "immediately take the necessary steps" to reinstate the ban, in order to "protect Ireland’s coastal biodiversity and communities".