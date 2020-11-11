Peter McVerry Trust supported 827 people out of homelessness in 2019

The charity has plans to deliver hundreds of social homes over the next 12 months.
Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 09:20
Michelle McGlynn

A leading housing and homeless charity says it helped more than 6,000 people experiencing homelessness last year.

The Peter McVerry Trust says one in five were outside Dublin - double the number from 2018.

The charity says it also supported 827 people out of homelessness last year.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, says it has plans to deliver hundreds of social homes over the next 12 months.

Mr Doyle said there are 210 units are in the pipeline at the moment.

"What is special about the trust is we concentrate on single one-bed units and 50% of all homeless people are single so they require a one-bed.

"Of the 210, 120 of them will be based in Dublin, Limerick and Kildare. The remainder will be based across Cork, Kerry, Galway, Mayo."

Having a place to call home is hugely important for people, said Mr Doyle.

"So much of what you want to do in life, you can't do unless you have shelter.

"People can't look after their health if they don't have a place. People can't look after their mental health if they don't feel safe.

"People can't look at their options around education, training or employment if all of their energy and concern is around 'where am I going to stay tonight?'."

