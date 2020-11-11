Motorists warned to take care as rainfall warning remains in place

Motorists warned to take care as rainfall warning remains in place

Met Éireann is predicting up to 50 millimetres of rain to fall in these locations while it may result in hazardous driving conditions.

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 07:31
Michelle McGlynn

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place over much of the south and west this morning.

An alert for Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will run until 6pm, while in a similar warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary will be in place until 5pm this evening.

Met Éireann is predicting up to 50 millimetres of rain to fall in these locations while it may result in hazardous driving conditions.

AA Roadwatch has advised road users to take extra care on the roads this morning and motorists are reminded that it takes longer to stop when driving in wet conditions.

Drivers are asked to slow down and keep additional distance back from the vehicle ahead.

Motorists should only drive through standing water if you are sure it is not too deep for your vehicle.

This morning, excess surface water has been reported just north of Mallow on the N20 Limerick Road.

Read More

Growing unease in Cabinet over Supreme Court stand-off

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 Ministers again fail to agree new coronavirus restrictions for NI
US Presidential candidate Joe Biden's ancestral home in Ireland Taoiseach invites Joe Biden to visit Ireland during ‘warm’ call
Ulster powersharing Angry executive exchanges after DUP blocks move to extend circuit-break lockdown
weather
Kid playing hopscotch at school

50% increase in children seriously injured while in childcare services

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices