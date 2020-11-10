Taoiseach to meet Opposition leaders over Woulfe

The Taoiseach is to meet opposition party leaders over the latest controversy surrounding Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

Micheál Martin has said the issue must be treated in a "very serious, sensitive and proper way" by politicians.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin agreed to meet with party leaders to "jointly assess the situation without prejudice".

"This is a very serious issue. It is fundamental to the separation of powers. It is at the very heart of our Constitution so we have to respond in a very serious, sensitive and proper way."

Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Martin Kenny asked that Justice Minister Helen McEntee come before the Dáil this week after she receives advice from the Attorney General.

"It is important that we build maximum consensus among all parties and groupings in this House to try to find a way forward through this," he said.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl asked TDs to exercise the utmost care in any comments they made on the correspondence between the Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Mr Justice Woulfe.

"It is a long-established ruling of this House that members of the judiciary are independent, by virtue of the Constitution, and may not be criticised or have their rulings referred to in the House, except on foot of a substantive motion," he said.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said TDs are in a different position to others as they ultimately may have to adjudicate on the matter in accordance with the Constitution, legislation and standing orders.

"It is crucial, therefore, that members do not comment on the matter, either on the floor of the House or elsewhere, in such a way as could give rise to a perception of bias, as this could act as a serious impediment to their ability to discharge their important constitutional functions, if so required in the future," he told the Dáil.