Education officials 'determined' to run conventional Leaving Cert exams next year

The State exams next summer are planned to go ahead in a manner as close to normal as possible, officials from the Department of Education have told an Oireachtas education committee.

The department is “determined” to run conventional Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams in 2021, the committee heard, but contingency plans will also be considered.

Planning is now underway by the State Examinations Commission to run all aspects of the exams, including project work, orals, and practical components.

This comes as the Welsh education minister announced that its written exams will not go ahead next summer, with students instead to be assessed via classroom tests.

Appearing before the committee were Harold Hislop, chief inspector of the department; Dalton Tattan, the department’s assistant secretary; and Andrea Feeney, of the Leaving Cert Calculated Grades Executive Office.

A number of the attending TDs and senators raised the concerns of sixth-year students who had contacted their constituency offices.

Students are very concerned about the loss of class time, as well as an overload of content now, senator Fiona O’Loughlin said. Students are also reporting an increase in stress and anxiety, as well as difficulties learning in the new school environment, she added.

Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O'Sullivan asked if there could be flexibility around the deadlines for practical and project work, given the pressure that schools are under.

This will be taken into account in the plans for 2021, Mr Tattan told the committee.

We're very cognisant of the fact that whatever we do in terms of arrangements for the exams, they have to be sustainable for schools.

"Schools are under pressure every day at the moment because of arrangements with Covid, and meeting health and safety requirements."

Labour's education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin asked would the department consider not holding written exams next summer, like in Wales, if similar decisions were announced in other jurisdictions.

The English authorities have indicated that exams will go ahead, and in Scotland, the National 5 exams — the equivalent to the GCSEs — will be replaced with school-based assessment, Mr Hislop said.

"Their higher exams will be in an exam format," he said. "Our determination is to run the exams, and that was the preference last March."

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire asked if it would be possible to put in place a remedy for the 2020 students affected by the “ripple effect” caused by almost 8,000 incorrect, higher grades going to students. Under calculated grades, almost 15,000 incorrect grades were issued to students, both higher and lower than they deserved. Mr Tattan said it was not.

“I don't think it's possible to do that without a full rerun [of the CAO process], because without doing a full rerun, you wouldn't know where the points would have landed,” he said.

Meanwhile, a review into the 2020 Leaving Cert calculated grades has yet to begin. Approximately 20 cases are pending against the department in relation to the process, with one case selected as the 'lead case'. This is unlikely to be concluded before the end of the year, Mr Tattan said.