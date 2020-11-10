Older people more likely to encounter financial abuse

The risk of suffering financial abuse and neglect increases with age, with the highest level of reporting in those over 80 years, according to new data from the HSE's safeguarding watchdog.

The 2019 annual report by the National Safeguarding Office showed that in an average week in 2019, the safeguarding and protection teams nationally received more than 250 notifications while responding to an additional 1,046 advice calls over the year.

Overall, 72% of notifications related to adults under 65 years of age, with 28% for adults over 65 years.

There was a total of 11,929 safeguarding concerns lodged with the National Safeguarding Office last year, 1% more than in 2018. Of that total, 3,337 concerns related to adults over 65 years, which is consistent with the trend in previous years.

While some Community Health Organisation (CHO) areas saw the number of safeguarding concerns fall last year compared with the figure for 2018, others, including CHO 4 (Cork and Kerry) and CHO 7 (Kildare/West Wicklow and parts of Dublin) saw another annual increase.

For those aged under 65, the most significant category of alleged abuse was physical abuse, followed by psychological abuse, while for those over 65 the most significant categories of alleged abuse are psychological abuse, physical abuse, and financial abuse.

According to the report: "Alleged financial abuse and neglect increase with age, with the highest level of reporting in those over 80 years."

In the report, HSE head of quality and patient safety JP Nolan said the pandemic had also presented challenges in terms of detecting possible abuse.

"Notwithstanding the clear need to reduce transmission of Covid-19, we have seen the pandemic evolve in a way that has isolated many," he said.

As we have developed many innovative new ways of delivering care, these can involve reduced in-person contacts with our communities. This in turn can lead to a reduction in opportunity to identify risk of abuse.

General manager of HSE National Safeguarding Office, Tim Hanly, said: "The HSE is committed to implementing a revised and updated Adult Safeguarding Policy during 2021 as a core part of the organisation’s service improvement plans.”

The figures in the annual report prompted Safeguarding Ireland to call for enhanced protection measures, including authority for the HSE to make Protection Order applications on behalf of vulnerable people.