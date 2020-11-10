11 further deaths and 514 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

There have been 11 further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 514 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 802 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 43,902

Department of Health officials said that 420 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 50 of whom are in intensive care units.

Health officials say that over 2,400 tests were carried out in NI in the last 24 hours - with a positive case rate of 20% recorded.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



514 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 11 deaths have been reported. https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/1I6LbVIrqM — Department of Health (@healthdpt) November 10, 2020

3,736 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the North in the last seven days.

Earlier today, First Minister Arlene Foster said that she hoped a consensus would soon be reached on whether Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland could be relaxed.

The current measures, which have been in place for a month, are due to expire on Thursday night.

The Stormont executive met yesterday but failed to agree whether pubs, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses should be allowed to re-open.

Ms Foster said that she was hopeful further discussions today would lead to a breakthrough.

She said: “We will have an executive later today, and I very much hope that consensus can be achieved.

“There are many administrations who do not have to deal with differing political philosophies and way forward.

“But we will work together, we have a determination to work together to find a solution and that will happen, hopefully, today."