Priests upset by virtual 'mass-hopping' and reviews of online masses

Priests upset by virtual 'mass-hopping' and reviews of online masses

Some celebrants are monitoring how many hits their videos get and when viewers log off. File photo

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 13:40
Michelle McGlynn

Priests are upset that people are judging their online performances.

Ever since Covid-19 restrictions stopped the pubic celebration of mass many priests have created an online presence.

Fr Gerry O'Conner from the Scala Community in Cork city says priests can see how many views they have received.

"We are aware that people have their favourite online liturgies. They think some are better than others. There are reviews and analyses and comparisons being made.

"Like anyone else, priests can be sensitive."

A priest in Portlaoise this afternoon reassured parishioners through an online mass that they are being given the same sermon albeit virtually.

However, there are now fears people are "mass-hopping" and rating the performances of priests.

Some celebrants are monitoring how many hits their videos get and when viewers log off.

People have been enjoying having the option to watch services from home.

One woman said she has virtually attended both weddings and funerals during the pandemic.

She believes that priests are gaining large audiences online and "people are listening to them like never before".

The Association of Catholic Priests is urging people to be patient and to remember this format is new to many of its members.

Read More

'Botch jobs are being done': Cork council to get tough on utility companies ripping up roads

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jul 20, 2020 Foster confident of consensus on coronavirus restrictions for Northern Ireland
Golfgate: Former Cork judge says Seamus Woulfe should 'let it play out' Golfgate: Former Cork judge says Seamus Woulfe should 'let it play out'
Paschal Donohoe: Leo Varadkar's 'high standards' will ensure no-confidence motion is rejected Paschal Donohoe: Leo Varadkar's 'high standards' will ensure no-confidence motion is rejected
Newbridge Covid Pics

Covid-19: Three counties record 14-day incidence rate below 100

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices