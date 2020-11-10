Priests upset by virtual 'mass-hopping' and reviews of online masses

Priests are upset that people are judging their online performances.

Ever since Covid-19 restrictions stopped the pubic celebration of mass many priests have created an online presence.

Fr Gerry O'Conner from the Scala Community in Cork city says priests can see how many views they have received.

"We are aware that people have their favourite online liturgies. They think some are better than others. There are reviews and analyses and comparisons being made.

"Like anyone else, priests can be sensitive."

A priest in Portlaoise this afternoon reassured parishioners through an online mass that they are being given the same sermon albeit virtually.

However, there are now fears people are "mass-hopping" and rating the performances of priests.

Some celebrants are monitoring how many hits their videos get and when viewers log off.

People have been enjoying having the option to watch services from home.

One woman said she has virtually attended both weddings and funerals during the pandemic.

She believes that priests are gaining large audiences online and "people are listening to them like never before".

The Association of Catholic Priests is urging people to be patient and to remember this format is new to many of its members.