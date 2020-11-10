Irish GPs warned of mutated Covid strain arriving from Denmark

The Covid clinical lead of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Nuala O’Connor, has said that a circular was sent to GPs on Monday to advise them to “maintain increased awareness” about the possibility of Covid-19 in patients arriving in Ireland from Denmark.

Dr O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the circular had been distributed to GPs at the request of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The update was in relation to people travelling from Denmark and the risk of introducing a new strain of Covid-19 linked to a mutation identified in minks in Danish mink farms.

Scientists have not yet noted changes to the mink-related strain of the #COVID19 virus identified in #Denmark 🇩🇰 that affect transmissibility, disease severity or reinfection in people. But further evidence is needed. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 6, 2020

“The 14 days of restricted movement is critical to prevent introduction of this strain to Ireland,” she said.

The circular requests GPs to “maintain increased awareness of the possibility of Covid-19 in persons who have travelled from Denmark in the previous 14 days.”

Read More Europe running low on intensive care beds amid virus spike

GPs are also requested to advise the person to self-isolate and limit their contacts for 14 days and to arrange a Covid test for the patient if they display any symptoms.

Dr O’Connor explained that the circular was part of an ongoing service by the ICGP to its members during the pandemic, in conjunction with public health officials.

We have to prevent this mutation becoming the dominant strain. It could affect how the vaccine works.

Dr O’Connor said that while the virus had been mutating from when it was first identified, and that was normal, so far it had not gotten more serious.

It was important that a deadlier form did not develop which was why it was important to “stop this mutation.”