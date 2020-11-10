Woman, 40s, killed in suspected hit-and-run in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a suspected fatal hit-and-run in Newbridge, Co Kildare last night.

A woman, 40s, was discovered with serious injuries on Thomas Street, Newbridge. Gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm.

It is understood the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

The scene is preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has camera footage (including dash cam) from the area at the time is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-431212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.