Risk of flooding as rainfall warning issued for four counties including Cork

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for four counties - Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

The warning will come into effect at 6pm on Tuesday and will be in place until midday on Wednesday.

Met Éireann warned: “25 to 40mm expected, higher in mountainous regions.

“Localised flooding will occur.”

The rest should see some better weather on Tuesday.

A cloudy start with drizzle and mist will clear with brighter conditions in the southwest will extend to most areas by the early afternoon.

It will also be relatively ld with temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

The forecaster said that rain “will spread countrywide on Tuesday night, with some heavy falls, bringing a risk of localised spot flooding”.

Wednesday will also see rain with Met Éireann predicting it will be “a wet and windy day with a continued risk of localised spot flooding”.

They added that “strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly and ease later in the day”.

However, the rain is set to clear by Wednesday night with Thursday being “a mostly dry day with sunny spells at first” and some cloud later in the day.