Ireland to open three new embassies in Africa to 'expand' global footprint

Ireland is to open three new embassies in Africa by 2025.

According to Irish Aid’s latest annual report, this will be to “expand our footprint on the continent”.

The report on the State’s annual overseas assistance programme also highlights the amount of money given to different countries and initiatives around the world.

Ireland made 33 deployments of humanitarian experts from its Rapid Response Corps to support UN crisis operations in 16 different countries, including Albania, Bangladesh, Colombia, Ethiopia, Malawi, Palestine and Zimbabwe.

Irish Aid also deployed five consignments of emergency relief supplies from stockpiles around the world and provided 261 metric tonnes of supplies such as emergency shelter, cooking and hygiene supplies to more than 30,000 households displaced by natural disasters, conflict and violence.

This aid, part of more than €800 million the State gave in overseas assistance last year, was distributed in Nigeria, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso.

In Ethiopia, critical food and cash transfers were provided to 8 million people through the government’s Productive Safety Net Programme supported by Ireland.

The report also says Ireland’s contribution to the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund helped provide “timely and efficient” support to 9.86 million people, including 400,000 people with disabilities.

In 2019, this country also supported 44 civil society organisations with more than €85 million in grants for work in education, social protection, health, agriculture, governance and human rights in more than 70 developing countries.

A Small Island Developing States (SIDS) strategy to "work closely together on international challenges and co-ordinate action on climate change" was launched. As part of that, Irish Aid committed to funding a number of fellowships here for people to study courses on "sustainable development" and the environment.