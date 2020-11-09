Coronavirus: One death and 270 new cases in Ireland 

There has been one further death related to Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has announced.

There have also been 270 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

It means the death toll from the virus now stands at 1,948 while the total number of cases in Ireland is now 65,659.

103 of today's cases are in Dublin with 34 in Limerick and 20 in Donegal.

There are 12 cases in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Nphet reported that of today's cases:

143 are men / 127 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old.

Health officials confirmed that as of 2pm today, there are 291 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 39 are in ICU. There has been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, it was revealed that the first community transmitted case of Covid-19 in Ireland had 780 close or casual contacts.

The case was detected at Cork University Hospital (CUH) in March this year.

It has since been revealed that the patient in question had presented with symptoms at CUH four days before any cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

Vaccine

The figures come as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

The results are based on the first interim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in trial participants.

The study enrolled 43,538 participants, with 42% having diverse backgrounds, and no serious safety concerns have been observed, the companies report.

They add that safety and additional efficacy data continue to be collected.