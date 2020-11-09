Vaccinations of Covid at-risk could begin by end of year, says NI minister

Vaccination of those at risk from Covid-19 could begin by the end of the year, Robin Swann has said.

A jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech offers 90% protection and is one of a number being tested.

The minister cautioned the public not to “let down their guard” despite progress towards mass vaccination in 2021.

He said: “We have been waiting a long time for positive news.

“While there are very important regulatory and safety assurance hurdles to still be cleared, today represents a step forward.

“While there are no guarantees, there is a possibility that vaccination of at-risk sections of our community could begin by the end of this year.”

He appealed to everyone not to let down their guard just because there was some light at the end of the tunnel.

“It will likely be well into 2021 before a vaccine is generally available to the population – not least because mass global vaccination is a huge logistical challenge,” he said.

“As I have said before, we are in for a hard slog this winter – in terms of intense pressures on our health service and unavoidable restrictions on our daily lives.

(PA Graphics)

“We all have to redouble our efforts – continue limiting our contacts and keeping our distance from each other; wear face coverings when required; and keep washing our hands.”

He said the incredible progress to date on developing a vaccine – together with planned mass testing and improved treatments – means the public can look towards next spring with some hope.

“Pessimists keep telling us we will be locked into endless stop-start cycles of restrictions,” he said, adding he had faith that they will be proved wrong.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The fight of common humanity against Covid is making significant strides forward.

“Great news from the vaccine trials. This is much-needed hope.

“Our thanks to all those working on vaccine research.”