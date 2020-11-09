10 deaths and 471 new cases of Covid-19 in NI

10 deaths and 471 new cases of Covid-19 in NI

An NHS Covid test information sign on a bus shelter. File picture

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 15:02
PA

Another 471 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

This brings the total of tested positive in the last seven days to 3,921.

A further 10 deaths were reported.

The figures come as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

The results are based on the first interim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in trial participants.

The study enrolled 43,538 participants, with 42% having diverse backgrounds, and no serious safety concerns have been observed, the companies report.

They add that safety and additional efficacy data continue to be collected.

Covid-19: First case of community transmission in Ireland had 780 contacts

