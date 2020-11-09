SDLP: Stormont ministers ‘grandstanding’ over hospitality restrictions

Stormont ministers came in for criticism over the hospitality sector (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 14:22
Michael McHugh, PA

Stormont ministers are “grandstanding” over the future of the North’s beleaguered hospitality sector, critics have said.

Whether fresh restrictions should be imposed on bars and restaurants once current regulations expire later this week was under discussion on Monday.

SDLP Assembly member Colin McGrath accused the Executive of causing uncertainty and stress.

He said ministers needed to stop slipping information to the public.

SDLP Assembly member Colin McGrath accused the Executive of causing uncertainty and stress (NI Assembly/PA).

“It is grandstanding and trying to curry favour with the public.”

He claimed planning to reopen restaurants without alcohol showed some were detached from reality.

“Such a policy will not work,” he said.

“If the medical science says close then the sectors must close.”

He said the Executive should compensate those forced to close and called for greater accountability and transparency.

Chairman of the Stormont Health Committee Colm Gildernew questioned the timescale for debating coronavirus regulations, some time after they were laid.

Stormont Health Committee chairman Colm Gildernew (Rebecca Black/PA)

They covered issues like the wearing of face masks.

DUP Assembly member Pam Cameron said society was in a difficult, unprecedented and dangerous situation.

She said: “The threat to life is real.”

She said untreated heart conditions and cancers also cost lives and warned of the “disease of despair” caused by not having a job.

“It is about giving our healthcare system the space to help those in need and survive the pressures facing the health service today.”

She added: “It is creaking under pressure.”

