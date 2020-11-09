Varadkar faces no-confidence motion in Dáil tomorrow

The Tánaiste will face a motion of no-confidence as Sinn Féin and the opposition continue to question his reasons for passing of a confidential document to a GPs' union
Leo Varadkar said the suggestion that he stood to benefit from leaking the document to the NAGP "is false and without foundation".  Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 15:49
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Tánaiste will face a motion of no-confidence in the Dáil tomorrow as Sinn Féin and the opposition continue to question his reasons for passing of a confidential document to a GPs' union.

Leo Varadkar did take questions in the Dáil last week on the matter during a two-hour session which saw opposition TDs pour scorn on his explanation of how and why he passed a GP contract — agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and marked confidential — to the rival National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), then headed by a friend of his, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

Mr Varadkar said he had given the document to Dr Ó Tuathail on foot of a request because he wanted to ensure broad buy-in for the deal from GPs. He denied he was giving favourable access to a friend.

The then-Taoiseach sent the document in the post to Dr Ó Tuathail's address, shortly after which the NAGP president texted an associate to say "Leo always delivers". 

However, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that the suggestion that he stood to benefit from the leaking of the document "is false and without foundation". He said that he has always been motivated by serving his country.

"I accept posting the agreement was not best practice, it was an error, one I accept sole responsibility for," said Mr Varadkar. 

I do regret it, and am sorry for the annoyance my actions have caused. I know I have made mistakes as Taoiseach, things I wanted to do and failed.

However, Sinn Féin has rejected that characterisation, with Donegal TD Pearse Doherty saying that Mr Varadkar has "thrown Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail under the bus and then reversed over him".

The party on Friday announced it would use its Private Members Time in the Dáil to bring the motion against the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said the decision was made "due to the seriousness of this situation" and "the fact that the Tánaiste has faced no sanction nor has he given a credible account for his actions in providing confidential information to a friend".

"This motion will allow the Dáil to say to the people that no one is above being held to account and that there are consequences when you act as Leo Vardakar has done."

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said: "The Tánaiste dealt with all the issues in the Dáil last week. This motion clearly shows that Sinn Féin isn’t interested in what actually happened.

"They’re only interested in political mudslinging, attacking the Irish government at a time of national crisis and diverting attention from the unanswered questions about their receipt of public money in the North."

Both Labour and the Social Democrats have indicated that they will support the motion, but within both Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, there is no sign of any TD wavering.

"Nobody will jump the fence over this," said a Fianna Fáil source. "It's nothing."

leo varadkardail eireannsinnfeinno confidence
