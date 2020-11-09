Parts of Ireland could move to orange under EU traffic light travel rating by next week, says expert

People wearing protective face masks in Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport as a requirement for people arriving in Ireland from overseas to alert the authorities where they will be self isolating has come into effect.

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 07:32
Michelle McGlynn

An infectious diseases specialist says some parts of Ireland could move to an orange rating under the EU's traffic light system as early as next week.

The European-wide travel system to deal with Covid-19 comes into place from this morning with the majority of areas in red.

Greenland is the only area within the green categorisation, while parts of Greece, Norway and Finland are in orange which means arrivals can skip quarantine if they test negative for the virus three days before coming to Ireland.

Every other area is red, meaning they must complete 14-days of isolation, which can only be stopped if there is a negative test five days after coming into a country.

There are also exceptions for people travelling for "imperative" business or family reasons, like to a funeral.

Ireland's estimated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has fallen to its lowest point in almost a month.

It now stands at 175 cases per 100,000 for the first time since October 12.

Three counties now have a total of less than 100.

Regions can earn an orange rating with a rate under 150 and 4% or fewer testing positive.

A move to an orange rating is something Professor Sam McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) says would be a huge relief.

"We are actually on the way down, we are coming out of this because we have restricted our movements very wisely not just for the last two weeks in level 5 but even when we were in level 3.

"I'm really confident we are heading for orange. Now, I see that Crete is at orange as well, does this mean that we can head for Crete for the winter holidays?

"This is what I'm hoping we will be able to use as a framework to have good, happy times again."

