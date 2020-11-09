More gardaí to 'come under focus' in anti-corruption probe

More gardaí are likely to come under focus as part of a rapidly expanding Garda anti-corruption probe, which saw the suspension of eight Munster-based officers on Saturday.

The move, taken by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on foot of a recommendation by a senior officer, is the largest number of gardaí ever suspended in one action.

The decision follows the progress of a high-level inquiry by a dedicated investigation team, which has been operating for almost two years.

It brings to 11 the number of gardaí suspended as part of the investigation.

While it is not clear if more suspensions will follow, the Irish Examiner understands that more gardaí will “come under focus”.

The inquiry is being conducted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), which is part of the Special Crime Operations section.

A Garda statement confirmed that eight members were suspended on Saturday on foot of investigations into allegations that gardaí did not pursue enforcement in relation to road traffic offences and fixed charge penalty notices.

“Further to an ongoing investigation led by the Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations (SCO), involving personnel attached to the GNBCI, eight members of An Garda Síochána have been suspended,” said the statement.

“This element of the investigation is focused on corruption in public office.”

It said that as the investigation is ongoing, An Garda Síochána would not be commenting on the rank or the location of the members who have been suspended.

Last October, mobile phones and documents were seized from a number of gardaí, as well as GAA players and officials.

A number of Garda stations have also been searched as part of the probe.

According to sources, some gardaí have been informally interviewed by investigators and have claimed they were directed to abandon prosecutions.

A number of gardaí have made voluntary statements.

A wider probe into alleged Garda corruption is continuing in the Munster region which has led to a number of gardaí being arrested and questioned on suspicion of serious offences.

The GNBCI investigation was launched after suspicions emerged that information in relation to operations by the Criminal Assets Bureau against an organised criminal gang in Munster was being leaked.