Go on ye good things! The Den brings nostalgia on return to TV

Anything could happen was the warning as The Den returned to TV, more than 30 years after the show first aired.

And there was plenty of chaos for an hour on RTÉ as Dustin the Turkey, Zig and Zag joined Ray D’Arcy for a new series of the long-running kids show.

There was also plenty of nostalgia with segments like the Toy Grand Prix making a comeback. It was just like the good old days.

The first feature - That Was Den This Is Now - saw Nikki and Ciara who appeared on The Den as kids back in 1996 talk about being on the show in their attempts to meet Boyzone.

And The Den is still making dreams come true as the girls were reunited with band’s lead singer Ronan Keating.

Despite a few sound issue - insert your own Dustin gag here - Keating was delighted to invite the girls to see him in Dublin next year, and Ray ensured they would be dressed to the nines with The Den Denim jackets.

They are sure to be the must-have clothing item this year.

The ‘Denim Dancers’, based in Cork, took part in the Furry Green Telly Quiz which brought back the Toy Grand Prix while Zag delivered some of his best one-liners at the Rotten Apple Club.

If that wasn’t enough nostalgia, the boys and girls celebrating their birthdays - including one John Giles - all got their names on screen with The Birthday Roller.

Dustin, a chart-topper once upon a time, even got croak out a tune as he joined singer CMAT with a duet of Islands In The Stream.

Alien duo Zig and Zag did have a bone to pick with guest Dara O Briain who suggested that their planet Zog wasn't out there - but we all know better!

The watching public was sold on the show’s reboot.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Seven minutes of Dustin in. I’m sold. I’m in. My cynicism is parked, I’m 9 again.”

Another added: “Used to love coming home from school to watch The Den, great to have it back with the same chaos, perfect timing to lift the country."

The praise continued to roll in on social medai: “The Den is the best programme RTÉ has produced since The Den. Such sweet, sweet nostalgia.

All in all, there was catharsis in the chaos for the watching public who will no doubt be looking forward to more.

Go on ye good things!