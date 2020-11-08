Figures show 542 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths

There have been 542 new cases of Covid-19 and two additional deaths linked to the virus, new figures show.

The cases, covering Saturday, compares to 335 cases on Friday, 499 on Thursday and 591 last Wednesday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases so far now stands at 65,394.

The number of deaths related to the virus is at 1,947.

Of the 542 new cases, 181 were in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork and 25 in Kildare.

The remaining 191 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in intensive care units.

There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The latest cases comprise of 277 men and 264 women. Some 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age was 35.

A breakdown of the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population shows a rate of 295.2 in Donegal, 243 in Meath, and 220 in Limerick.

The number in Cork is 197.8, and in Dublin it stands at 186.8.

The latest figures come as the Government has been criticised for a lack of clarity on what restrictions will apply at Christmas.

Professor Philip Nolan, a leading member of the public health advice team Nphet, warned today that strict limits will be needed on Christmas get-togethers.

Junior minister Robert Troy failed to provide any clarity when asked about the remarks, saying the situation would be kept "under review".

He said: "I can't honestly say here, today, in terms of what's going to happen at Christmas.

"Only to say that the Government, with Nphet, with the public health advice, are keeping the situation under constant review to ensure that we can open up the economy as much as possible in December, and to ensure that we can have as good a Christmas as possible under the circumstances."

"Christmas will not be the same as previous Christmases, it can't be the same as previous Christmases. This is a highly contagious disease."

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion told RTÉ's The Week In Politics that the Government had to provide more clarity to allow people to plan for the festive season.

She said: "People were told for the last number of weeks that they had to go into level 5 to sort of 'save Christmas'.

"Now we're seeing that it's going to be very restricted anyway.

"There does need to be a lot more in terms of planning and telling people what exactly it's going to look like if they are going to restrict people in relation to Christmas and Christmas visits."

In an interview withThe Sunday Business Post, Prof Nolan warned that easing restrictions at Christmas risked a third wave of the virus in the new year.

"If we go back to the level of social contact we had in August and September, we are storing up difficulty for ourselves in January and February," he said.

Irish College of General Practitioners' lead adviser on Covid-19, Nuala O'Connor, said the focus this year will be on a "safe" Christmas.