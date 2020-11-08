Taoiseach: 'Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden’s election'

Irish politicians have joined Joe Biden's Irish cousins in welcoming the Democratic candidate's recent victory in the US presidential election.

Representatives from across the spectrum began showing their approval of the election of Mr Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday afternoon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the way, saying that the former vice president, whose roots are in Mayo and Louth, is a "stalwart friend" of Ireland.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th president of the United States," said Mr Martin. "Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden’s election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America.

“This is a particularly special day for the people of Co Louth and of Co Mayo who count president-elect Biden among their own.

“Joe Biden has always been a stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland, including of the prosperity, stability, and opportunity made possible by the Good Friday Agreement, to which he has pledged his ongoing steadfast support."

I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

President Michael D Higgins said that he had conveyed his best wishes to Mr Biden, and that he had the "warmest memories" of Mr Biden's previous visits to Ireland.

"The bonds between the peoples of Ireland and the United States are close and strong, and I look forward to our two countries working together to rebuild the much-needed trust in the methods and institutions of national and international solidarity and co-operation," he said.

"That solidarity is indispensable, if we are to address the urgent challenges of our time, including such diverse issues as the need to address the cause and consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, global poverty, hunger, migration, and the digitisation of our economies, all issues on which the president-elect has expressed a commitment.

"On behalf of the people of Ireland, I wish president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Harris every success in the years ahead.”

Both Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond pointed out Mr Biden's previous statements in support of protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Brexit talks.

"Joe Biden is proud of his Irish roots and is a longstanding friend of Ireland," said Ms McDonald.

"During the presidential election campaign, and throughout his time in office, he has acted to promote and protect peace, progress, and the Good Friday Agreement. He comes into office at a time of threat from the British government, with Brexit and their refusal to honour agreements looming large.

"The president-elect and both parties in Congress have made clear there will be no trade agreement with Britain unless the Good Friday Agreement is safeguarded in all its parts."

Mr Richmond, meanwhile, said that Mr Biden's opinions on the agreement are well known.

Mr Biden has told one of his distant Irish relations that he will do his best to visit his ancestral home in Co Louth during his term of office.

That is according to cousin and Co Louth resident Eamonn Thornton, who said he spoke by phone to Mr Biden earlier this month.

Eamonn Thornton with his daughter and Mr Biden when they visited the Cooley Peninsula in 2016.

Speaking in Carlingford on Sunday afternoon, Mr Thornton, carrying pictures of himself and then vice president Biden, taken in Louth in 2016, also said Mr Biden asked him about the reaction to the election campaign.

“I said it is very good, and as far as everyone around here is concerned, you are home and dry,” said Mr Thornton.

He said they spoke for around 20 minutes and, during the conversation, Mr Thornton said: “We are going to hold you to your word that if you ever became president, that two years into your office, you would come back and visit us”.

“He said if it is at all possible I’ll be doing that, I guarantee you that.”

Mr Thornton, along with other distant cousins of Mr Biden, took part in the outdoor celebration in Carlingford.

Flags were waved, the Carlingford Pipe Band played a specially composed tune, ‘Our Local Joe’, people chatted and cheered, and the saying, ‘there is no show like a Joe show’, came to mind.