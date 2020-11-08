Man due in court over Dublin murder

A man is due in court tomorrow morning charged with the murder of a 42-year-old male in Dublin last Friday.

Paul Murtagh was found dead after suffering serious injuries at his home on Auburn St in Phibsborough, in the north inner city.

A 47-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested and questioned over the weekend at Mountjoy Garda Station on suspicion of murder.

The Garda Technical Bureau conducted a detailed examination at the scene and an autopsy was completed on Saturday.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow.