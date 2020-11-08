Coronavirus: Two deaths and 542 new cases in Ireland

There have been two further deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland, it has been confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was also notified of 542 new cases of the virus as of Sunday.

There have now been a total of 1,947 Covid related deaths in Ireland while there have been 65,394 cases.

181 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 59 in Donegal and 50 in Limerick.

There are 36 cases in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of today's cases:

277 are men / 264 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

Nphet also confirmed that as of 2pm today, there are 283 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 39 are in ICU. There has been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, five deaths and 335 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the HPSC.

Speaking yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan praised the public, stating: "The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended.

"This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.

"However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks."

Christmas and Covid

Meanwhile, the Government has been criticised for a lack of clarity on what pandemic restrictions will apply at Christmas.

Nphet’s Professor Philip Nolan warned on Sunday that strict limits will be needed on Christmas get-togethers.

Junior Minister Robert Troy failed to provide any clarity when asked about the remarks, saying the situation would be kept “under review”.

He said: “I can’t honestly say here today, in terms of what’s going to happen at Christmas.

“Only to say that the Government with Nphet, with the public health advice, are keeping the situation under constant review to ensure that we can open up the economy as much as possible in December, and to ensure that we can have as good a Christmas as possible under the circumstances.”

He added: “Christmas will not be the same as previous Christmases, it can’t be the same as previous Christmases. This is a highly contagious disease.”