'People will die because of this' — emails reveal public fury sparked by Golfgate

The Taoiseach's office was flooded with emails demanding he sack former agriculture minister Dara Calleary on the night the Irish Examiner revealed his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in August and the days after.

Documents released from the Department of the Taoiseach under Freedom of Information show that over 400 pieces of correspondence were received in the week after the event, which became known as Golfgate, came to light.

The documents show emails began arriving within an hour of the Irish Examiner's story going online. Many demanded the resignation of Mr Calleary, which came just 12 hours after the event came to public attention.

Many point out that the dinner, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the society, had come just a day after the Government had introduced a host of Covid-19 restrictions, which banned gatherings.

In total, 81 people attended the dinner at the Station House in Clifden, Co Galway, including Mr Calleary and several other politicians and public figures.

One reads: "With reference to Mr Calleary and his carry on, he has to resign, taking the piss on the rest of us, how dare he? An apology is not enough."

Another signed by a "very, very angry and disappointed voter" says: "It is the most infuriating thing I have heard all year and of ALL the things Fianna Fáil have done over the years, this might actually be the worst, and that is saying something."

The fallout from the event saw the resignations of Mr Calleary as agriculture minister, Phil Hogan as EU Trade Commissioner and Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer as the Cathaorleach of the Seanad. Six more Senators lost the party whips of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - three from each party.

Mr Martin said on the day after the event that it was a "monumental mistake", saying that it had the potential to undermine the public health message.

“It was a monumental error of judgment on behalf of all those who attended. I am deeply disappointed in what transpired," said Mr Martin.

It compromises and potentially undermines the important communication of the public health message.

That is echoed in the correspondence, which says that the event "blatantly disregarded the rules" and tells the Taoiseach he has "lost the country".

"People will die unnecessarily because of this," one says.

Another reads: "I have obeyed the rules since March and I think it is a disgrace that people think that once they apologise all is forgiven. Why should I abide by the rules when those setting them do not?"

Many of the letters came from people who described themselves as Fianna Fáil voters and they express their opinions on what the affair will do for the party.

"In 23 years of voting for Fianna Fáil, we have never felt so angry and let down by your party," one begins, which asks for Mr Calleary to have the party whip removed from him.

"I ask this in the interests of not losing support for the restrictions we are all under."

Also, I believe Fianna Fáil will not recover from such a controversy if not dealt with quickly and decisively.

Many of the letters make it clear that the writers hold Mr Martin responsible for the outcomes of the event, despite the Taoiseach knowing nothing of the dinner until it was reported by the Irish Examiner.

One letter tells the Taoiseach he has "lost credibility as leader of Fianna Fáil".

A "concerned grandparent" asks Mr Martin to "write to the EU" to register unhappiness at Mr Hogan's attendance, though one person asked Mr Martin not to recall the former Commissioner due to Brexit trade talks, calling those who criticised the gathering "bullies".

Others outline the toll the pandemic has taken on them. People talk about missing weddings and funerals due to restrictions.

Another says that their daughters are unable to have birthday parties: "How would you ask me to square this with them? Tell them to hold firm?"