NI Executive to meet on Monday to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions

The Executive in Northern Ireland is to meet on Monday to discuss the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

The current measures are due to be lifted on Friday, but public health chiefs advised that bars and restaurants should remain closed for a further two weeks.

Ms O’Neill suggested that there could be some “flexibility” shown to the hospitality sector, but said so-called “wet pubs” would remain shut.

She told the BBC the Executive would not keep restrictions in place longer than was necessary and would examine which areas could be safely reopened.

She said: “We believe there is some flexibility within the current restrictions that we could maybe open up things, so, for example, close-contact services – is there space for us to be able to open those things up again from next Friday, in a very regulated way of course?”

“The restrictions very much focus on the hospitality sector right now so we’re looking at that wide family.

“Across hospitality, you’ve everything from a cafe or a coffee shop, right through to a nightclub and they’re two very different scenarios.

“We’re looking at whether there is any space or scope there to lift some of those things in a graduated way over the course of the next number of weeks.”

Ms O’Neill said alcohol was a factor in considering what can reopen, because it causes people to lower their defences.

She said the Executive is considering allowing cafes and restaurants to open without alcohol, while bars remain closed.

Meanwhile, the PSNI College has closed for deep cleaning after four student officers tested positive for Covid-19.

The college, on Garnerville Road in Belfast, is expected to shut for two days after the first positive case was found on Saturday.

In addition to the four student officers who tested positive, a further 15 have been required to self-isolate.

Head of the college, Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, said: “We became aware of the first positive case of Covid 19 on Saturday morning and swiftly initiated our contact-tracing process and business continuity plan.

“There are currently four student officers who have tested positive and I wish them a speedy recovery.

“There are an additional 15 student officers who have been required to self-isolate.

“All confirmed cases are confined to one course of student officers. These are the first confirmed positive cases of Covid 19 concerning student officers since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The welfare of our officers and staff is our priority and the college will now be closed to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation.

“There are robust measures in place at the college to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, however our officers and staff are also members of the community and the reality is that we face the same risks from this pandemic as all other residents of Northern Ireland.

“We expect the college to remain closed for two days while staff work remotely.

“Where training can be delivered remotely we will facilitate this and our student officer team is exploring options for how we can adapt to continue to deliver training to accommodate those who are self isolating.

“We are working on business continuity and recovery plans to return to the site and normal business on Wednesday.”

This weekend also saw news emerge of an outbreak at the Millcroft Care Home, in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, which claimed the lives of four residents.

The BBC reported that the virus had spread to 21 other residents and a number of staff at the facility.

Government figures show that 375 residents of care homes in Northern Ireland have died with the virus.

Sunday saw seven further deaths related to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and an additional 420 cases.

It brings the total number of deaths related to the disease to 781 and the total number of cases to 42,917.

There are now 396 people with the virus in hospitals, 55 of them in intensive care units.

There are now 25 available ICU beds, an increase of three on the previous day.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 92%, with 226 beds currently available.