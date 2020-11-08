Taoiseach lays laurel wreath at remembrance day ceremony in Enniskillen

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, to mark Remembrance Sunday today.

It is the first time Mr Martin has attended the event as Taoiseach, and the ninth year that the Irish Government has been represented at the event.

Northern Ireland First Minister Alene Foster, a local NI Assembly member for the constituency, and Northern Ireland Office Minister of State Robin Walker were among the other dignitaries to participant in the socially-distanced event.

The event marks the 33-year anniversary of the IRA’s bomb attack at the Enniskillen war memorial.

Eleven people who had gathered to pay respects to the war dead were killed in the no-warning blast in 1987, just minutes before the event was due to start.

A 12th victim died 13 years later having never woken from a coma.

A further 70 people were injured in the blast.