Micheál Martin to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen

Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Co Fermanagh town will also mark the 33rd anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing in 1987
Micheál Martin to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen

It will be Micheál Martin first time attending the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen. File picture: Julien Behal

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 00:05
Cormac O'Keeffe Security Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen later today.

The event marks all those who died while serving in British armies.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Co Fermanagh town will also mark the 33rd anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing in 1987.

Twelve people died and 63 people were injured in that blast, which was carried out by the Provisional IRA.

The Taoiseach will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen before attending a Remembrance Service at the Church of Ireland Saint Macartin’s Cathedral.

A statement issued by the Government Press Office said: “An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, will take part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies which take place in Enniskillen on 8th November.

“An Taoiseach will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen before attending a Remembrance Service in Saint Macartin's Cathedral.” 

The Irish Government has been represented at this event since 2012.

It will be Mr Martin’s first time attending the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen.

The Taoiseach's program this year will be shorter than previous years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Locals of the town have been asked to stay away because of the restrictions and the service will be live-streamed on www.enniskillencathedral.com from 10.45am.

Read More

Ceremony marks single biggest loss of life of Irish soldiers abroad

More in this section

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden's ancestral home in Ireland President Michael D Higgins leads tributes to Biden after US election win
US Presidential candidate Joe Biden's ancestral home in Ireland Joe Biden’s ancestral home in Mayo celebrates his US election victory
Covid-19: Five deaths 335 new cases confirmed Covid-19: Five deaths 335 new cases confirmed
Coronavirus - Thu May 14, 2020

Public health chiefs mull over number of close contacts allowed post-lockdown

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices