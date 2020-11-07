15 deaths and 528 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

There have been 15 further deaths related to Covid-19 and an additional 528 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland to 774, according to figures from the Department of Health.

There are 391 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in the hospital system, with 53 of those in intensive care.

There are now 22 beds available in ICU, and 101 beds in the wider hospital system, officials said.

It comes as it was announced that people arriving in Northern Ireland from Denmark must self-isolate after the UK introduced a travel ban on the country following an outbreak of Covid-19 in mink.

A mutated form of the coronavirus in the mammals, which are widely bred for their fur, has led to a nationwide cull in Denmark and sent parts of the country into lockdown.

While the mutated strain is not believed to be more dangerous, public health officials fear it could undermine the efficacy of a future vaccine.

First Minster Arlene Foster has spoken with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about working together to safeguard people in both jurisdictions.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has now confirmed that the Republic will also introduce the measure.