Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman who went missing after arriving in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who went missing after she arrived in Dublin on a flight from London last month.

47-year-old Pilar Santos Filgueira arrived on her flight from London and at around 1.30pm on Thursday, October 29.

Gardaí said that she took a shuttle bus to the Swords Road and then got a Dublin Bus inbound towards the city centre.

Pilar is described as being 5’3” in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a brown hat, brown jacket and black leggings/jeans.

Pilar's family and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Pilar’s whereabouts or anyone who can assist Gardaí with locating her are asked to contact Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.