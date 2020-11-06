Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman who went missing after arriving in Dublin

47-year-old Pilar Santos Filgueira arrived on her flight from London and at around 1.30pm on Thursday, October 29
Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman who went missing after arriving in Dublin

Have you seen Pilar Santos Filgueira?

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 18:15
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who went missing after she arrived in Dublin on a flight from London last month.

47-year-old Pilar Santos Filgueira arrived on her flight from London and at around 1.30pm on Thursday, October 29.

Gardaí said that she took a shuttle bus to the Swords Road and then got a Dublin Bus inbound towards the city centre.

Pilar is described as being 5’3” in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a brown hat, brown jacket and black leggings/jeans.

Pilar's family and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Pilar’s whereabouts or anyone who can assist Gardaí with locating her are asked to contact Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read More

Covid-19: Eight deaths, 499 cases, and positive test in Limerick prison

More in this section

Department of Health Covid-19: Eight deaths, 499 cases, and positive test in Limerick prison
Bodies found in Dublin Funeral of murdered mother and children takes place in Dublin
Leo Varadkar leak accusations Martin warns ‘some distance to go’ as coronavirus retreats in Ireland
US Election

Biden edges closer to presidency by overtaking Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices