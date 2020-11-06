Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 499 new cases in Ireland

There have been eight further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency (Nphet) Team has reported.

There has also been an additional 499 number of cases.

It brings there death toll from the virus in Ireland to 1,940 and the total number of cases to 64,538.

175 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with 72 in Cork and 29 in Limerick.

There are 26 cases in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Of today's cases:

244 are men / 249 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

Nphet has recorded that as of midnight on November 5, the 14-day incidence rate stands at 196.4 cases.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Nphet Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group has said that the public began modifying their behaviour seven to 10 days before Level 5 restrictions were introduced because “the public realised we were in trouble.”

Professor Philip Nolan told RTÉ radio’s News at One that Level 3 restrictions had helped stabilise figures but those measures did not bring about a reduction in cases, that had come about because of Level 5.

“The Reproductive (R) number is now below one and we believe it is decreasing” he added.

Decreasing Covid numbers were a “testament to the collective actions that we've all made.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government intends to keep the pressure on the virus so that the country can reopen next month.

He said that while the trajectory of Covid-19 in Ireland has gone downwards but the country still has some distance to go.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “We are at the highest level of restrictions at the moment, and the combination of the last number of weeks is resulting in a significant reduction in the number of cases.

“We still have some distance to go.

“We intend to keep the pressure on the virus so we can open up in December and into the months of January, February and March. Hopefully a vaccine will arrive towards the end of the year that will give people some hope.”